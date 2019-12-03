Pulaski County Deputy Judge-Executive Dan Price was arrested Monday night and charged with DUI.
According to the Pulaski County Detention Center, Price was booked into the jail at 9:55 p.m. after being arrested here in Pulaski County by the Kentucky State Police.
Price was also charged with Careless Driving and Failure to Use or Improper Signal.
Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley was not prepared this morning to discuss Price's fate.
"I don't have any information to assess yet," Kelley said.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
