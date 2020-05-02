Brett Whitaker was a detective with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office in August 1995, when Jeffrey Brian Coffey brutally murdered teenagers Taiann Wilson and Matthew Coomer.
After 25 years, what does Whitaker remember most about the shocking double-homicide?
"(Coffey's) rage," Whitaker said.
Coffey, then 25 years old, shot and killed Matthew, 17, in the chest and then proceeded to stab Taiann, 15, well over 100 times before leaving her lying in the House Fork Creek near Tick Ridge in western Pulaski County.
"The way he killed Taiann was pure rage," Whitaker said last week. "Usually a murder like that is something very personal. But Coffey didn't know these kids."
Next month, Coffey comes up for parole. In August 1997, Coffey was spared the death penalty by a Laurel County jury. Instead, he was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 25 years.
"I expected Coffey to receive the death penalty," Whitaker recalled. "He did testify at the trial and maybe the jury did feel some sympathy for him."
On the stand, Coffey, who was a truck driver, testified that family stress and the misuse of "yellow jacket" energy pills caused him to be ill-tempered.
"I don't know if I buy that story," Whitaker said.
Whitaker got involved in the double-murder that night, not long after former Pulaski Deputy Donald Dye responded to a shots-fired complaint involving a four-wheeler and discovered the teenagers' bodies in the creek.
"We immediately began canvassing the neighborhood," Whitaker recalled. "Coffey was living in the area with his in-laws and a neighbor had seen him on a four-wheeler that day with a rifle strapped to his back. So we started looking at Coffey."
The Pulaski Major Crimes Task Force did not exist at the time — but the Coffey case proved to be a precursor to the squad, as a team of officers from the sheriff's office, Kentucky State Police and the FBI all began working to solve the crime.
"When we looked at Coffey's four-wheeler, we discovered blood under the curve of the seat," Whitaker said. "DNA analysis was still in the early stages, but we were able to determine the blood type was the same rare type as Taiann's.
"That's what led us to the arrest of Coffey and him being charged with the murders," Whitaker added.
It was Whitaker who questioned Coffey after he was taken into custody — 11 days after Matthew and Taiann were killed.
"I don't remember anything particular about his composure," Whitaker said. "He was quiet and withdrawn. He didn't talk much.
"But eventually, during the course of the interview, I remember he broke down and began sobbing," Whitaker added. "He then confessed to killing Matthew and Taiann."
Coffey's account of the incident had him driving his four-wheeler through the creek and splashing the teens as they waded. Coffey told Whitaker that words were exchanged between he and Matthew.
"Coffey said he rode off," Whitaker said, "but he said 'the further I rode, the madder I got.'"
Coffey returned to where the two teens were and he said another altercation ensued which led to Coffey shooting Matthew in the chest. Then he killed Taiann in such a brutal fashion that Whitaker has no doubt about what Coffey's future should hold.
"Someone who is capable of that kind of rage should not be permitted to walk free," Whitaker said. "People might say he's a changed man and I hope, for his sake, that's true. I had he's found God and he has been saved.
"That's all well and good, but that doesn't change the debt he owes to society," Whitaker added. "He killed those two kids and took away all their hopes and dreams — all the hopes and dreams their families had for them. He definitely needs to stay where he is."
Whitaker retired from the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office in 2014, but has worked as a Detective for Commonwealth's Attorney Eddy Montgomery since 2016. He said the double-murder in 1995 was certainly one of the most heinous crimes he's ever worked.
"Based on what I've seen in my experiences, I don't think Coffey will be paroled — I think it will be pushed down the road, with another date and another hearing," Whitaker said. "It would be a horrible miscarriage of justice if he ever gets out of prison."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.