Somerset attorney A.C. Donahue's appointment to the University of Kentucky Board of Trustees could be in jeopardy, according to State Senate President Robert Stivers.
Former Gov. Matt Bevin’s four appointments to the University of Kentucky Board of Trustees late last year have put it out of compliance with a state law dealing with its political makeup.
Stivers, R-Manchester, said Friday that the Senate, which has to confirm university board appointments, will not be able to confirm all three Republicans Bevin appointed in the last part of 2019 before his term ended Dec. 10 because of the law.
"This all hit at the end of the week," Donahue said on Saturday. "We are still trying to figure out what is going on and the details of who might be at risk of losing their position."
Bevin’s last appointment to the UK board came last Nov. 22, a few weeks before his term as governor ended. That appointment was Republican Bryan Sunderland, who was Bevin’s deputy chief of staff for policy and legislation and former employee in public affairs for the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce.
Last August, Bevin appointed to the UK board two Republicans: Donahue and Joe Bowen of Owensboro, who did not seek re-election last year to the Senate. He also appointed at that time Democrat Cathy Black, a senior producer for CBS in New York.
“Gov. Bevin did put people on there that takes it out of political balance and I have informed the governor’s office we do not plan to confirm individuals who take it out of balance contrary to the statute,” Stivers said earlier this week.
“It was in balance but Bevin as he walked out the door appointed three Republicans and one Democrat which would make the political balance 10 Republicans to seven Democrats and that is wrong.”
State law — KRS 164.131 — requires the governor’s appointments to university boards to reflect proportional representation of the two leading political parties based on the state’s voter registration.
As of the end of 2019, Democrats outnumbered Republicans in the state about 1.68 million to 1.47 million.
“We’re actually looking at the voter registration what the political makeup should be,” Stivers said Friday, “but we know at this time that if we confirmed all three of Bevin’s Republican appointments from late last year, it would put the board at nine Republicans and seven Democrats and that would not comply with the law.”
He said the board should have at least an equal number of Democratic and Republican members or slightly more Democrats than Republicans.
“We can’t appoint all three Republicans Bevin gave us in late 2020,” said the Senate president.
He said it would be appropriate to confirm Bevin’s Democratic appointment from late last year but cannot uphold all three Republicans.
Stivers said there have been no discussions yet about whom the Senate might not confirm to UK’s board.
All four of Bevin’s last-year appointees have been serving on the board.
As a UK Trustee, Donahue serves as a member of the Audit and Compliance Committee; Finance Committee; and Investment Committee. He also serves on the UK Mining Engineering Foundation Board.
"What I do know is that I have fully and faithfully carried out my duties as a trustee," said Donahue, who has filed to run for Circuit Court Judge in the 28th Judicial Circuit, Division 1.
Donahue has a Bachelor of Arts in International Studies from the University of Kentucky (‘92), and a Juris Doctorate from Regent University, College of Law (’95). At the time, Regent University, School of Law was the only Christian law school in the United States. He is presently pursuing a Master of Divinity from Liberty University, Rawlings School of Divinity (Online).
Donahue is the managing attorney of Donahue Law Group, which has offices in Kentucky and Ohio. His law practice focuses primarily on insurance subrogation.
