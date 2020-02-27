Seepage through a seam on the concrete portion of Wolf Creek Dam and a contractor's sign about leakage repair have spread rumors the mile-long dam impounding Lake Cumberland is in trouble again.
However, Bill Peoples, chief of public affairs, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashvile District, told the Commonwealth Journal the contractor is doing routine maintenance and Wolf Creek Dam is safe.
The current incident is similar to last year when the lake reached record levels. High water levels activated a drain observers mistook for a leak in the dam, Peoples said. Water running in the drain triggered Facebook scares the dam had uncontrolled seepage. The Corps posted statements on Facebook to assure the water was not a sign of trouble.
Peoples conceded high level drainage and seepage through the concrete seam "... sound bad but it's normal maintenance on a 69-year-old dam." Corps officials have said before Wolf Creek Dam is the most monitored dam in the world.
Electronic sensors within the dam send data to Nashville and the dam (physically) is checked. Peoples said Thursday the dam is not physically monitored 24/7 like during the 2007 to 2014 period when a concrete wall was being inserted into the dam after a near failure. He said the dam is checked frequently as engineers walk out on the structure.
During last February's record water level, Brad Long, acting chief of the Nashville District’s Civil Design Branch, said: " ... water observed seeping out of the concrete is at a joint where drainage systems relieve internal pressures inside the dam,” said “It is not a dam safety concern. It will likely continue until the pool elevation returns to normal levels.”
Water leaking through the seam in the concrete portion of the dam apparently is why the maintenance contractor is working at the dam and Peoples said the contractor put up the sign that incited the rumor.
Peoples assured the Commonwealth Journal Thursday that, even though all dams have some risks, Wolf Creek Dam is safe. Wolf Creek Dam has a sinister sounding DSAC 3 safety rating which Peoples called a "moderate safety risk" but engineers with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers say Wolf Creek Dam is not about to fail because of high water.
Wolf Creek Dam has a shaky history. In late 1960s, about a decade after the structure was completed, huge sinkholes developed among electrical grids at the base of the dam and muddy water was noticed in the tailrace. Engineers didn't make a public announcement, but there were private conversations about evacuations along the Cumberland River below the dam.
Solution: Insert a concrete wall through the earthen section of the dam. The wall, extending 225 feet into the limestone base, was created during the 1970s.
It wasn't enough. The wall wasn't long enough or deep enough. Water continued dissolving the limestone foundation and by 2005 engineers knew major repairs had to be done. A second wall, approximately 75 feet deeper and 300 feet into the foundation, was inserted into the earthen section of the dam, beginning in 2007. The wall was created by drilling 50-inch diameter holes, overlapping like Olympic rings, forming a permanent wall at least 2 feet thick. Lake Cumberland was lowered 40 feet until the project was completed in 2014.
