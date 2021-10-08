FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky officials are urging drivers to be on alert for deer and other wildlife this fall.
From October through December, there's a noticeable increase in highway collisions involving deer, Transportation Secretary Jim Gray said in a statement. That time frame includes mating seasons, hunting seasons and fall harvests, which will prompt deer to roam in search of food and new hiding places, the statement said.
“Drivers should be vigilant at all times, but the autumn presents a special challenge for drivers, with deer and other wildlife increasingly on the move, often at night," Gray said.
Drivers who encounter a deer should slow down and only take evasive action if it can be done safely, officials said.
