LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Crews from more than 10 electric cooperatives in Kentucky are being deployed south, where they will assist in power restoration efforts following damage from Hurricane Idalia in both Georgia and South Carolina.
Crews from three co-ops began driving to South Carolina on Wednesday morning, while at least eight other co-ops are gearing up for a Thursday departure to Georgia.
In addition to dozens of contractors released by Kentucky co-ops, co-op line crew mutual aid is coordinated by Kentucky Electric Cooperatives, the statewide association of 26 electric cooperatives who serve members in 117 of the state’s 120 counties.
Mutual aid preparations for Idalia began late last week involving other power providers, federal energy agencies and disaster response representatives and energy industry associations, including Kentucky Electric Cooperatives.
“Our safety team is in touch with co-ops throughout the region to maximize a safe and effective power restoration effort,” said Joe Arnold, vice-president of Kentucky Electric Cooperatives. “Each Kentucky co-op is matched with a co-op in the disaster area who has requested their assistance, from rebuilding infrastructure such as broken poles, to restoring the miles of wire brought down by high winds and falling trees. The storm surge in Georgia and South Carolina can present its own set of challenges.”
In addition to manpower, Kentucky-based United Utility Supply Cooperative has reached out to cooperative distributors in the region to offer its assistance of material and supplies.
“We are praying for the safety of our cooperative family,” said Chris Perry, president and CEO of Kentucky Electric Cooperatives and United Utility Supply. “Many of the affected co-ops have sent crews to Kentucky in the past to assist us after disasters here.”
By responding to natural disasters in other states, Kentucky co-op crews gain invaluable experience to ultimately help them respond to outages here at home. Because the national network of transmission and distribution infrastructure owned by electric cooperatives is built to federal standards, line crews from any co-op in America can arrive on the scene ready to provide emergency support, secure in their knowledge of the system’s engineering.
The top priority of each local Kentucky co-op is service to its own consumer-members. Before committing resources to mutual aid requests, each co-op ensures it has ample crews available for all local needs, including routine maintenance and emergencies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.