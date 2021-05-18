FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2019 photo, bottles of Michter's Bourbon are displayed at the spirit maker's new Fort Nelson Distillery in Louisville, Ky. The European Union and the United States have decided to temporarily suspend measures at the heart of a steel tariff dispute that is seen as one of the major trade issues dividing the two sides. When Trump imposed the tariffs, Europe retaliated by raising tariffs on U.S.-made motorcycles, bourbon, peanut butter and jeans, among other items. (AP Photo/Bruce Schreiner, File)