HODGENVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Officials in the Kentucky town where Abraham Lincoln was born are gearing up to celebrate the 213th anniversary of the event.
The city of Hodgenville, the National Parks Service, the Lincoln Museum and Lincoln Days have worked together to host events on Saturday that include two wreath-laying ceremonies, a statue rededication and a luncheon, officials told The News-Enterprise.
“We always take time on Feb. 12 every year to remember and honor the day as the anniversary of the birth of Abraham Lincoln,” said Stacy Humphreys, spokeswoman for the Abraham Lincoln Birthplace National Historical Park.
The park’s superintendent will speak after a floral wreath is placed at the symbolic birth cabin, she said. Later, a wreath will be placed at downtown Hodgenville’s boyhood Lincoln statue, which will be rededicated after sustaining damage in 2020, Lincoln Days President Pat Durham said.
Following that ceremony, the Lincoln Days Luncheon will begin, she said.
