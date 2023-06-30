Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central Kentucky and southeast Kentucky, including the following counties, in south central Kentucky, Laurel, McCreary, Pulaski, Rockcastle and Whitley. In southeast Kentucky, Bell and Knox. * WHEN...Until 1100 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 857 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms having moved through the area with more showers expected. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 2 inches of rain has fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Somerset, Williamsburg, Barbourville, Pineville, Whitley City, Middlesboro, Science Hill, Burnside, Faber, Rye, Barton, Deering, Walden, Woodbine, Grove, Rockholds, Moore Hill, North Corbin, Youngs Creek and Clio. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. &&