HICKMAN, Ky. (AP) — A ferry that connects Kentucky and Missouri remains closed because of a mechanical problem with one of the barge landing ramps.
The Dorena-Hickman Ferry has been closed since last Friday night, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said. Parts were expected to arrive in a few days, but it was determined that additional parts would be required to make the repairs.
The Dorena-Hickman Ferry connects Kentucky 1354 at Hickman, Kentucky, with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri. The ferry is the only direct route between the two states.
To check on operating status, call (731) 693-0210 or go to facebook.com/DorenaHickmanFerry.
