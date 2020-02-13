First responders are on the scene of a train derailment at in eastern Kentucky, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. Two crew members of the CSX train were initially trapped and a flammable liquid was leaking into a nearby river, said Charles Maynard with Pike County Emergency Management. Maynard said he wan't sure if the crew members were injured but that crews were trying to extricate them. He wasn't aware of any other reports of possible injuries. (Russ Cassady/Appalachian News-Express via AP)