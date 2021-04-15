LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Two people were found dead and two others were injured Thursday in an early morning house fire in Kentucky, authorities said.
Firefighters were dispatched about 3 a.m. and arrived to find a heavy blaze at the one-story home, a statement from the Louisville Fire Department said.
Two people were found dead inside the home, the statement said. Fire crews rescued another person and a fourth occupant got out before emergency personnel arrived, officials said.
Both injured people were treated and taken to a local hospital. Updated conditions were not immediately available.
The blaze caused extensive damage to the home and minor damage to a neighboring house, officials said.
An preliminary investigation found no working smoke detectors in the home, the fire department said. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
