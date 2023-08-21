Weather Alert

...HOT AND HUMID CONDITIONS THROUGH THIS EVENING... The combination of heat and humidity will result in heat index values in the mid and upper 90s during the afternoon and evening hours today. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Make sure your pets have shade and plenty of water, or bring them inside if possible. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.