FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Flags at state buildings are being flown at half-staff to honor a Kentucky sailor who was killed at Pearl Harbor and recently identified, officials said.
Navy Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Shelby Treadway, 25, of Manchester, Kentucky, died in the attack on Dec. 7, 1941. His remains are being interred at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific on Wednesday and Gov. Andy Beshear ordered flags to be lowered from to half-staff from sunrise to sunset.
Treadway's remains were accounted for last September, according to a statement from the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency. He was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Pearl Harbor when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft, resulting in the deaths of 429 crewmen, the agency said.
Kentucky officials encouraged individuals, businesses and organizations to join the tribute to Treadway.
