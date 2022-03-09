LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A former officer at a Kentucky jail was indicted Thursday on charges that he used illegal force against an inmate.
Gregory Evans, 50, was charged by a federal grand jury in Lexington with deprivation of rights under color of law, writing a false report about the incident and making false statements to law enforcement. Evans is accused of assaulting the inmate, whose name was not released. Evans was a captain at the Madison County Detention Center at the time.
The Justice Department did not indicate whether Evans is represented by an attorney who could comment on his behalf.
The charges carry maximum penalties of five to 20 years if convicted.
