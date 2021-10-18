COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A former Kentucky coroner has been indicted on federal charges of distributing oxycodone and oxycontin.
A federal grand jury returned the charges against David W. Suetholz, 73, on Thursday, the U.S. Attorney’s office said. Suetholz was the elected county coroner in Kenton County until June 30.
Suetholz, a medical doctor, allegedly distributed opioids to three patients ten times between September 2018 and February 2020, according to court records.
If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison for each count.
