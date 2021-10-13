LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A former Kentucky deputy sheriff has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a minor he met while responding to a call at the victim's home.
Joshua Preece, of Morehead, Kentucky, entered the plea Tuesday in federal court in Lexington. His plea was for the charge of enticing a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct to produce child pornography. Preece sexually assaulted the minor victim, according to a media release from the U.S. Attorney's office in Lexington.
Preece, 40, was working as a Bath County deputy sheriff in November 2018 when he was “answering a call about a minor victim who was acting out of control at her residence,” the U.S. Attorney's office said.
Preece transported the minor to a remote area in Bath County, then sexually assaulted the victim and asked for photos via Snapchat, the U.S. Attorney said.
Peece faces a range of 15 to 30 years in prison for the charge.
