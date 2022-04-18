Lisa Collins, who led Laurel County to three consecutive girls' Sweet Sixteen titles from 1977-to 1979, was among the final 18 inductees into the Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame centennial class in 2017. While at Laurel County, Collins helped lead the Lady Cardinals to three straight state titles and a 124-9 record. Her final team lost to Pulaski County in the region finals in 1980. Collins died last week at the age of 59.