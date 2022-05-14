United States Attorney Russell M. Coleman, right, speaks during a news conference at the Owensboro Police Department as Owensboro Police Chief Arthur Ealum stands at left, April, 18, 2019, in Owensboro, Ky. Former Coleman on Thursday, May 12, 2022 entered the suddenly wide open race for attorney general in Kentucky, vowing to deliver a crackdown on violent crime and drug trafficking while pointing to his extensive criminal justice resume. (Greg Eans/The Messenger-Inquirer via AP)