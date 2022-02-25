LONDON, Ky. (AP) — A former Kentucky teacher convicted of producing child pornography and cyberstalking the student he victimized has been sentenced to more than 30 years in prison, officials said.
U.S. District Judge Claria Horn Boom sentenced Charles Evans Hall Jr. on Tuesday to 370 months in federal prison, a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in London said. A jury convicted the former Letcher County Middle School teacher in October after a three-day trial.
According to evidence presented to jurors, Hall persuaded the child to set up a secret Snapchat account to send him sexually explicit pictures and videos, the statement said. Kentucky State Police seized Hall’s cell phone in November 2018, but he continued to stalk the girl online and ask her to destroy evidence, authorities said.
Hall must serve 85 percent of his sentence and then will be on probation for life, the statement said.
