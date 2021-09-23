FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) — Officials are investigating the death of a Fort Campbell soldier during a diver training exercise, the Army said.
The soldier died Tuesday during the exercise at the Joe Swing Park Reservoir on the sprawling Army post along the Kentucky-Tennessee line, Fort Campbell said in a statement. The soldier went into the water while training and didn't resurface.
A search began immediately with crews from multiple agencies including Fort Campbell Fire and Emergency Services and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, officials said. A body was recovered on Wednesday.
Activities at Joe Swing Park Reservoir have been cancelled and the area is off-limits until further notice, Fort Campbell said.
No further information will be released until the soldier's next-of-kin is notified, authorities said.
