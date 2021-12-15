FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A housing assistance program for survivors of human trafficking will be developed in southeastern Kentucky with a federal grant, officials said.
The U.S. Justice Department awarded the $600,000 grant for a short-term housing program that will help trafficking survivors in Bell, Clay, Harlan, Jackson, Knox, Laurel, Rockcastle, and Whitley counties, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said Friday in a statement.
Cameron said his office will partner with Refuge for Women, a nonprofit recovery program for survivors of human trafficking and sexual exploitation, to provide the assistance.
“We must do everything we can to not only end human trafficking but to support trafficking victims, and this $600,000 grant will allow us to provide safe and stable housing services in an underserved region of our Commonwealth,” Cameron said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.