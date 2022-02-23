FILE - An overturned tree sits in front of a tornado damaged home in Mayfield, Ky., on Dec. 11, 2021. Kentucky’s death toll from devastating tornadoes in December has risen. On Monday, Feb. 21, 2022 Kentucky Gov. Beshear announced the deaths of a woman and her infant. Beshear said during a news briefing that the 33-year-old Mayfield woman had been in the hospital for a significant period and died of her injuries. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)