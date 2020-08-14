Gov. Andy Beshear and Rep. Harold “Hal” Rogers (KY-05) hosted the first-ever virtual ribbon-cutting ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda Thursday to celebrate the completion of Abandoned Mine Lands (AML) Pilot Program economic development and tourism-related projects in Perry, Floyd and Clay counties.
They also applauded the beginning of new construction at the EastPark Industrial Site spanning Boyd, Carter, Elliott, Greenup and Lawrence counties. The projects are a result of multiple investments, including more than $14 million in Abandoned Mine Lands Pilot Program grants.
Gov. Beshear praised the projects as a positive step for the region, which has seen coal severance funds diminish.
“I am committed to bringing economic opportunity to all regions of Kentucky, to create good jobs and make life better for every Kentucky family,” Gov. Beshear said. “We’ve already made great strides in bringing greater investment to the region. In the coming months and years, more and more of these projects will continue, bringing jobs and economic diversity to Eastern Kentucky.”
Congressman Rogers, who along with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, has championed $540 million in federal funding for the AML Pilot Program since 2016, of which $130 million has been awarded to Kentucky, said: “The ribbon-cutting celebration is a revival in the coalfields of Eastern Kentucky where abandoned mine lands are coming back to life in the form of new industries and new opportunities. We’re proving that Kentucky’s Appalachian region is not only one of the most beautiful parts of the country, full of tourism adventures, but we can also competitively manufacture top-of-the-line products with high-tech equipment.”
Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Goodman at the ribbon-cutting said, “It is exciting to see these projects, selected for funding in prior years, being completed. These projects are bringing jobs, tourism dollars and economic vitality to these communities.”
The Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet’s (EEC) Division of Abandoned Mine Lands, as part of the AML, is helping to revitalize the coalfields in Kentucky’s Appalachian region through economic development. The U.S. Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement approves each project.
Since 2016, 43 projects in 21 counties have been selected for the pilot program.
Projects selected in 2020 will be eligible for a share of up to $25 million in 2020 AML funds.
