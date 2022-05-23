FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear was joined by Republican lawmakers to highlight recently passed legislation to support military families.
One measure expands the Military Family Assistance Trust Fund to provide money for emergency expenses for members of the Kentucky National Guard and reserve components calling Kentucky home. Expenses include housing, utilities, groceries, health insurance co-pays and child care.
Changes were made to ensure that all Kentucky National Guard members and reservists are eligible to receive funds. Rep. Walker Thomas sponsored the bill.
“Supporting the readiness of our Guard members means being there for them when catastrophic events like flooding, fires, tornadoes impact their family and also being there when other emergency and medical hardships occur,” Beshear said Wednesday.
Another measure makes it easier for spouses of military members to apply for regular or temporary occupational licenses and to renew current licenses, without having to pay dues or fees. Rep. Danny Bentley sponsored the bill.
