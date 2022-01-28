FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Eastern Kentucky communities can now apply for grant funding for projects that will improve their economy and the local area.
The Kentucky Division of Abandoned Mine Lands is accepting applications in anticipation of receiving 2022 Abandoned Mine Lands Economic Revitalization grant funding, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday. The deadline to submit an application is April 1.
“These grants are creating hundreds of jobs and a strong economic future in our Eastern Kentucky counties,” Beshear said. “We are ready to receive applications and award more funds to help build that better Kentucky for all of our families and communities.”
Applications must include details of the economic and community advantages of the project. Some projects that have been funded in the past include industrial development, workforce training, infrastructure and tourism.
