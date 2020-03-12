No cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported in the entire 10-county region of the Lake Cumberland District Health Department (LCDHD) as of Thursday, although officials did state that at least one person in the area has been tested.
That test came back negative, and officials stated that there were no pending tests at this time.
Shawn Crabtree, the director of LCDHD, explained in a teleconference held for local media that the turn-around time for test kits is 24 hours.
He also said that so far the state has plenty of test kits available.
Soon, two major private labs will be able to test as well, he said. “I don’t think testing is going to be an issue. Of course, we don’t want to bog the system down with unnecessary tests.”
That is why testing is being limited to those who meet certain criteria or who show specific systems.
Amanda England, regional epidemiologist for LCDHD, said that those exposed to the virus can start showing symptoms anywhere from two to 14 days after exposure – although that person can be contagious even before symptoms begin showing.
She asked that anyone who believes they may have the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, not to simply turn up at a medical facility.
“We’re advising you not to just show up at your provider’s office or the hospital. We’re advising them to call ahead and talk with their provider so that they can screen them and talk to them, and see if they should be seen in their office or if they should be referred for testing,” she said.
Crabtree acknowledged that the situation was changing minute-by-minute, and asked the public to follow the LCDHD’s Facebook page and website for the most up-to-date information possible.
Crabtree said that while the current news is positive, the possibility of a case showing up in the district still exists.
“Do I think we will get cases in Lake Cumberland? We probably will. Hopefully, we won’t, but this is a virus that’s spreading pretty aggressively,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.