Somerset, KY (42501)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 52F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 52F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.