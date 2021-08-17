FILE - In this Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018 file photo, Kentucky state representative Richard Heath, speaks to the audience gathered at the 138th annual Fancy Farm Picnic in Fancy Farm, Ky. Kentucky state Rep. Richard Heath kicked off his 2023 campaign for agriculture commissioner on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021 pointing to his farming background and role as House Agriculture Committee chairman in making another bid for the statewide office. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)