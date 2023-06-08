Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Visibility of one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast, south central and southeast Kentucky. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The dense fog is expected to be the most widespread in valleys to the south of the Mountain Parkway. The fog should begin to lift and dissipate by 9 AM EDT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&