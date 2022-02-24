CALVERT CITY, Ky. (AP) — Ice on a bridge in western Kentucky caused multiple collisions that left a toddler dead and closed interstate lanes for hours, officials said.
Seven collisions involving 12 tractor-trailers and six passenger cars were reported beginning late Wednesday on Interstate 24 in Marshall County due to ice on the Tennessee River Bridge, Kentucky State Police said in a statement.
In one crash involving two semi-trailers, an 18-month-old unrestrained child was ejected and then hit by a car, police said. The toddler was declared dead at the scene by the Marshall County coroner.
Another collision involved a cattle trailer and resulted in some animals escaping, police said.
It appeared by midmorning Thursday that the cattle had been rounded up, but crews were still checking the area and some vehicles were still being removed from the scene, a statement from the Kentucky Transportation Department said. Both westbound lanes and one eastbound lane remained closed Thursday morning, but were expected to reopen soon, the agency said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.