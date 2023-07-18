Former state Sen. Joe Wright, a leader in the Kentucky General Assembly’s fight to become independent from the control of the governor more than four decades ago, died Saturday at Louisville’s Baptist East Hospital. He was 82.
Joseph “Joe” Richard Wright of Breckinridge County served in the state Senate from 1976 to 1992. From 1981 to 1992, he was the majority floor leader for the Democratic Party.
In 1978, Wright joined a group of Democratic senators led by the late John M. Berry Jr., in a push for legislative independence from the governor’s office in a direct challenge to their party’s leadership.
Berry and Wright were joined by senators Mike Moloney, David Karem, Lowell Hughes, Danny Meyer, Ed O’Daniel and John “Eck” Rose.
The group was known as the Black Sheep Squadron. They demanded that the legislature be open, transparent, accountable and, above all, independent (that bills be heard regardless of the governor’s opinion).
The movement started in the administration of Gov. Julian Carroll and flourished in the administration of Gov. John Y. Brown Jr. with support from Senate Republicans.
Wright, as Senate majority floor leader, became a pivotal, effective figure in the independence movement.
Asked why Wright was such an effective legislator, Moloney, a Lexington attorney who headed the Senate’s budget committee, said, “You could always count on what he had to say. Always.”
Moloney said Wright, a farmer from the tiny community of Harned, was a prime example of a citizen-legislator. “No question about it. He was one hell of a man.”
His obituary said Wright was born in the same house he would call home for his entire life on July 29, 1940.
Karem, who served as Senate majority caucus chairman and majority floor leader, echoed Moloney’s words by saying Wright was “a man of his word.”
“When you sat down with Joe and he made a commitment to you, that commitment always was good. I never once knew that he ever left a commitment.”
Karem also said Wright had “the strong capacity to communicate to every legislative area throughout the state.
“He was a farmer so he knew how to talk to people in rural areas and he had a strong affinity for urban areas and their cultures. He was able to pull together a very diverse group of legislators.”
Wright “was certainly strong in defending the legislative process,” said Karem.
Karem recounted a breakfast meeting former Gov. Wallace Wilkinson scheduled with legislative leaders late in a session. Wilkinson had been making a strong pitch to allow governors to be given the opportunity to run for reelection and succeed themselves, starting with him.
Legislators liked the idea of gubernatorial succession but thought it should start with the next governor, said Karem.
“Gov. Wilkinson brought up the topic instantly at that breakfast and Joe, in a very calm, deliberate manner simply said, ‘Governor, that’s not going to happen.’”
Karem said that meeting lasted only a few more minutes. Gov. Brereton Jones was able to see succession pass because he was willing to exempt the incumbent, himself, from its provisions.
Diana Taylor, a former Capitol reporter and chief of staff for Gov. Jones, said, Wright presented himself like a statesman.
“He was focused on what he was doing and did so in a calm, strong demeanor. He actually was pleasant to deal with.”
Taylor said the power of the legislature has increased since the days of the Black Sheep.
Before the Black Sheep, it was not unusual for the governor to tell the legislators what bills to pass.
Since then, “we have seen a growing level of legislative independence. What you seek is three equal branches of government.”
Wright’s funeral will be held at Harned Methodist Church in Harned on Friday, July 21, at 12 p.m. under the direction of Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Visitation will be held at the church on Thursday, July 20, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m at the church on the day of the funeral. All times are Central.
