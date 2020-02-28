Somerset, KY (42501)

Today

A few snow showers around this morning, otherwise mostly cloudy. High 41F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low 22F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.