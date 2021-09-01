FILE - In this Aug. 9, 2021, file photo, the outline of a protester's body with a message is seen on the sidewalk outside the courthouse where the Purdue Pharma bankruptcy is taking place in White Plains, N.Y. A federal bankruptcy judge is expected to rule Wednesday, Sept. 1, on whether to accept a settlement between OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma, the states and thousands of local governments over an opioid crisis that has killed a half-million Americans over the last two decades. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)