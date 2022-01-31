FILE - This undated file photo provided by Taylor family attorney Sam Aguiar shows Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky. Attorneys for a former police officer involved in the Taylor raid want to ban news outlets from part of the jury selection process. Former Louisville Officer Brett Hankison is set to go on trial on wanton endangerment charges, with jury selection set to begin on Feb. 1, 2022. (Courtesy of Taylor Family attorney Sam Aguiar via AP, File)