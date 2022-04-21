FILE - In this July 17, 2017, file photo, escort volunteers line up outside the EMW Women's Surgical Center in Louisville, Ky., the state's only abortion clinic. Frustration is building among abortion rights groups in Kentucky, where a restrictive new law has thrown the state's only two remaining clinics into limbo. For women seeking abortions, it means traveling elsewhere or waiting for a judge to rule on requests to block the law. (AP Photo/Dylan Lovan, File)