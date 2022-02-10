This photo provided by Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux shows Most Reverend Shelton J. Fabre. The Louisiana bishop who has led efforts against racism was named on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, as the archbishop for the Archdiocese of Louisville in Kentucky. The Most Reverend Shelton J. Fabre has served as bishop of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux since 2013. His appointment was announced by Pope Francis. (Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux via AP)