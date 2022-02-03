FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency as Kentuckians braced for a winter storm expected to blanket the state with layers of ice.
State office buildings were ordered closed Thursday as Beshear warned that the storm could cause “extremely dangerous” conditions.
“We are looking at an ice storm that may make travel difficult to impossible at some times in various regions of our state," Beshear said Wednesday. "And the amount of potential ice accumulation could potentially result in the loss of power for a large number of Kentuckians.”
The storm was expected to start with rain, complicating the state's response. It meant roads couldn't be treated with brine and rock salt because the rain would wash it away.
State Transportation Secretary Jim Gray said highway crews were poised to respond.
“They will do everything possible to keep roadways passable, but we advise everyone who can do so to stay off the road,” Gray said.
