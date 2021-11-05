LEBANON, Ky. (AP) — A deputy and a male suspect were both hospitalized after a shooting in central Kentucky, police said.
The Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team is investigating circumstances of Thursday's shooting involving a Marion County Sheriff's deputy, state police said in a statement. Details of the shooting weren't released.
The suspect was taken to the University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington and was in critical condition, police said. The deputy was taken to a Lebanon hospital and was in stable condition.
Police promised to share more details once witnesses are interviewed and facts gathered.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.