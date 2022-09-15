When she heard country singer LeAnn Rimes would be performing in Radcliff, Layla Spring immediately made plans to be there.
But she won’t be just a face in the crowd. Spring, who twice has competed on “American Idol” and met Rimes during the program, will be on stage Saturday as one of the opening acts at Bourbon and Blades.
“She’s a great role model. She’s really paved the way for me,” Spring said in a recent interview. “She holds a very special place in my heart. I just love her so much.”
And when Cindy Anderson heard Spring would be performing in Radcliff, she immediately made plans to be there.
Like Springs, Anderson also won’t be just another face in the crowd. The Marion County woman, who is Layla’s grandmother, made arrangements to bring along her pink and white food truck and will be a vendor at the Saturday festival.
It’s not the first time she’s followed her granddaughter to a concert site.
“I’m at about every show,” she said.
Spring said her grandmother is a personal role model and has played a variety of roles in supporting her singing.
“My Mammie is someone I’m inspired to be like some day. She’s just a great woman,” she said. “She’ll come help me. If we need her to come sit in my merchandise booth, she will. If we need her to be back stage, she will. If we need her to do my hair, that’s what she’ll do. She just does everything.”
Anderson said Layla’s 18-year-old sister, Jaycee Wright, frequently helps her serve concessions. In addition to her homemade sweet tea and old-fashioned lemonade, her truck specializes in chili dogs and nachos.
The entire family spent time in California after Layla received a golden ticket during the 2018 “American Idol” auditions in Nashville. Two seasons later, she was invited back to compete again after winning the show’s second chance audition based on a public vote.
In her initial Idol season, Spring sang “Blue,” a 1996 hit for Rimes which earned her a Grammy Award. When producers invited Spring back to sing with her youngest sister Dyxie during that season’s finale, the girls were shocked when Rimes stepped on stage to join them.
“We had no idea,” Spring said. “We were so surprised.”
Spring said she had some social media interaction with Rimes after their impromptu televised introduction. She plans to be cheering with other Rimes’ fans Saturday night.
A 2020 graduate of Marion County High School, Spring continues to pursue her music career. She recently released a single called “Another You.” She plans to perform that song Saturday plus other new material from an album in the works.
She said the impact of the COVID pandemic slowed her concert opportunities but “things are starting to pick back up.”
The free concert, which also features Tony Jackson and Neon Union, is a highlight of the Bourbon and Blades event, which is staged by Red Hill Cutlery and Boundary Oak Distillery and held on their adjoining properties on Bourbon Trace off Ky. 313 in Radcliff. Festival activities are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. with musical entertainment beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday.
