FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear has appointed a new director of the Kentucky Emergency Management agency.
Beginning March 1, Jeremy Slinker will replace the agency’s outgoing director, Michael Dossett, the governor announced Monday.
Dossett is retiring from the agency after more than 44 years of public service. Dossett initially announced his retirement in December 2021, before deadly tornadoes hit western Kentucky, but remained with the agency to manage the state’s initial response and recovery efforts.
Slinker has been in public service for almost 30 years.
The governor said that strong leadership at Emergency Management has been critical as the state has faced “emergency after emergency.” He said that Slinker has “the experience and know-how to help us prepare and respond in the future.”
Slinker is currently director of the Ranger Division for Kentucky State Parks and served with Kentucky State Police for 25 years as a trooper and in all supervisory ranks, the governor’s office said.
He held command positions in post operations, special operations and drug enforcement/special investigations. In 2016 he was appointed to the state police command staff as the special enforcement troop commander and in 2017 was promoted as the operations division director, the governor’s office said.
