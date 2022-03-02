Gov. Andy Beshear speaks at the ground-breaking ceremony of the new 400,000-square-foot, $355 million Tyson Foods plant to be built in the Kentucky Transpark in Bowling Green, Ky., on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. The facility will produce 100 million pounds of Wright and Jimmy Dean brands of bacon each year and employ approximately 450 workers. (Grace Ramey/Daily News via AP)