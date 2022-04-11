FILE - Abortion-rights supporters protest as the Kentucky Senate debate a bill Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Frankfort, Ky., to put more restrictions on abortion. Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear vetoed a Republican-backed measure on Friday, April 8, that would ban abortions in Kentucky after 15 weeks of pregnancy and regulate the dispensing of abortion pills. (Debby Yetter/Courier Journal via AP, File)