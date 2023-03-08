A bill that would state only Kentucky parents or other guardians can make people under the age of 18 take COVID-19 vaccines passed the House Tuesday 79-17.
House Bill 101, sponsored by Shawn McPherson, R-Scottsville, states: “no person, entity, corporation, company, organization, or government agency, public or private, shall require or coerce in any manner any child to receive a vaccination for COVID-19 or any mutated strain of the COVID-19 virus, other than the child’s parents, de facto or legal custodians, or guardians.”
An earlier version of the bill stated that “administrative regulations shall not require students to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in order to attend school.”
The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services reported on March 6 that 5% of the population ages 0-4 have received COVID-19 vaccines. That jumps to 25% in Kentuckians 5-11 and 54% in those 16-17.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone 6 months and older stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccinations.
Find vaccines nearest your ZIP code at: https://www.vaccines.gov/search/.
