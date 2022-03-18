FILE - Kentucky House Rep. Jason Nemes responds to a question during the last day of the legislature at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., on, March 30, 2021. The Kentucky House endorsed legalizing medical marijuana, passing a bill, sponsored by Nemes, on Thursday, March 17, 2022, to strictly regulate the use of cannabis for a list of eligible medical conditions. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)