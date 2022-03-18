FILE - Kentucky Speaker of The House David Osborne addresses the members during the opening day of the Kentucky State Legislature in Frankfort, Ky., Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. Sweeping legislation to tighten rules for public assistance with the goal of steering more people into self-sufficiency sped through the Republican-dominated Kentucky House on Thursday, March 17, 2022. The measure, sponsored by the chamber’s top two leaders, including Osborne, emerged for House action less than an hour after a revised version was reviewed in committee. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)