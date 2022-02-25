FILE - Kentucky Republican State Representative Jason Nemes speaks during a committee meeting at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Wednesday, March 2, 2020. Legislation aimed at putting limits on groups that post bail for inmates gained momentum Wednesday, Feb. 23 in Kentucky's legislature, a week after a suspected gunman's release from jail after being charged with shooting at a Louisville mayoral candidate. “We’re not trying to outlaw these entities,” said Nemes, a leading sponsor of the bill. “We’re trying to say that they can’t bail people out for serious offenses.” (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston, File)