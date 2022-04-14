FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky lawmakers considered a final batch of bills Thursday before ending a 60-day session marked by Republicans wielding their clout to put their stamp on key state policies.
The Senate gave final passage to legislation that includes ensuring postpartum Medicaid coverage for low-income mothers for up to a year after giving birth. The proposal — now headed to Gov. Andy Beshear — is aimed at reducing the state’s chronically high maternal mortality rate.
Terry Brooks, executive director, Kentucky Youth Advocates, praised the proposal for focusing on health care at “the most vulnerable time for mom and baby.”
“Despite the increased risk of postpartum death and illness, up to half of women do not receive routine care after birth, regardless of whether they experienced complications during pregnancy or not,” he said in a statement after the bill's passage.
The bipartisan proposal started out as a House bill but was attached to a Senate bill — a common practice in the final days of a session to get proposals over the finish line. The original House bill's lead sponsors were Democratic Rep. McKenzie Cantrell and Republican Rep. Kimberly Poore Moser.
The legislature's Republican supermajorities had already cemented passage of their priorities when they voted Wednesday to override a series of vetoes issued by Beshear.
Republicans pushed through measures — over the governor's objections — to allow charter schools to be introduced and funded, tighten rules for public assistance and revamp the state’s tax code, with the goal of gradually phasing out state individual income taxes.
