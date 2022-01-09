FILE - House Committee on Oversight and Reform committee Ranking Member Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., speaks during a hearing on voting rights in Texas on July 29, 2021, in Washington. Kentucky lawmakers wrapped up redistricting work in a rare Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 session, passing bills to redraw congressional and legislative maps that now will be scrutinized by Gov. Andy Beshear. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)