Daniel Reffitt of Union, KY was leaving the Meijer on Houston Road in Florence on Sunday when he walked past a Kentucky Lottery vending machine and decided to purchase a ticket.
Reffitt said his initial thought was to buy a Fast Play ticket but ended up purchasing a Precious Metals Titanium Scratch-off ticket. “I was reaching to press the button to buy the Fast Play ticket, then I thought, ‘Nevermind’ and bought the other ticket.”
Reffitt scratched the ticket off while in the store. He scratched the winning numbers, then went on to scratch his matching numbers and on the very first spot, revealed the “auto” symbol winning the game’s $500,000 top prize.
Once Reffitt realized he had won, he gave a surprise gift to the workers sitting close by. “I saw a few guys sitting down and gave them $100 each and told them, ‘Merry Christmas!’.”
When asked what he did with the ticket, Reffitt said, “I took a selfie with it!”
The first person Reffitt told of his win was his wife. “You’re the luckiest man in the world,” was her first thought.
After receiving a check for $357,500 after taxes, Reffitt told lottery officials he plans to pay some bills with his winnings.
Meijer will receive $5,000 for selling the winning ticket.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.