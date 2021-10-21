LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted a Kentucky man on a charge of carjacking resulting in death in connection with a wreck that killed a Louisville teenager, prosecutors said.

Michael J. Dewitt, 28, of Louisville, was indicted Wednesday in the case. Court documents say the wreck happened March 1 after Dewitt carjacked a vehicle in Simpsonville and got into a wreck with a 17-year-old in Louisville.

Dewitt was already being held on state charges. He faces a maximum penalty of life in prison if convicted in the federal case.

Online jail records did not indicate whether Dewitt was represented by a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.

The FBI, Louisville police and Shelby County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the case.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you